7-year imprisonment awarded in acid attack case

A court at Padmanabhapuram in Kanniyakumari district has awarded 7 years of imprisonment to an old woman and her younger brother in an acid attack case, in which the victim lost his vision in one of the eyes.

According to prosecution, S. Chellammal alias Maria Nesam, 70, of Anjukandarathurai Nallur under Kulasekaram police station limits and her brother Natarajan, 68, of the same area had prior enmity with Girija Kumar, 63, also from Anjukandarathurai Nallur, over taking on lease a plantain grove in their area.

When Mr. Kumar was returning home from the farm on June 17, 2009, Chellammal and Natarajan intercepted him.

As Natarajan ordered his elder sister to pour acid on Mr. Kumar, Chellammal, who was carrying nitric acid in a container, poured it on his face. Consequently, Mr. Kumar’s left cheek suffered severe acid burns, besides he losing his vision in the left eye.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Kumar, Chellammal and Natarajan were arrested by the Kulasekaram police.

After about 15 years, Assistant Sessions Judge, Padmanabhapuram, K. Mariappan, who delivered the judgment in the case on Wednesday, awarded the imprisonment to Chellammal and Natarajan for attempting to murder Mr. Kumar, besides slapping a fine of ₹ 5,000 each.

He also awarded another six months of imprisonment for wrongful restraint and imposed a fine of ₹ 500 each. The sentences will run concurrently.

Mr. Mariappan also recommended to the District Legal Services Authority to take steps for getting compensation for Mr. Kumar as he has lost his vision in the left eye in the acid attack.