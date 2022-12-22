7 vehicles with waste seized; 45 vehicles fined

December 22, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

TENKASI

Following surveillance on the Tenkasi – Kerala border to check the illegal entry of vehicles filled with waste from Kerala, the police have seized seven lorries in the last two weeks and initiated legal action against the drivers and the middlemen.

As Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts are facing threat from plastic, biomedical, chicken, vegetable, fish and electronic waste being illegally brought into these districts in vehicles meant for carrying essentials and dumped on empty lands here, the police have intensified surveillance in the border check-posts.

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg chaired meetings in these two districts recently to instruct the police personnel deployed in the check-posts to screen vehicles coming from Kerala round-the-clock.

Special teams found that the drivers of empty trucks returning to their destinations via Kanniyakumari or Tenkasi districts after unloading essential commodities in Kerala carry waste for additional income and dump it on empty lands or water bodies en route. The middlemen in Tamil Nadu and Kerala hire the drivers. The police found that the Tamils who are running scrap shops and yards in Kerala are sending the waste.

“We have registered two cases in Tenkasi district’s Thiruvenkatam police station and another case in Alangulam police station in the past two weeks for bringing waste from Kerala. Consequently, 7 vehicles have been seized and 9 persons cited as accused. When 45 vehicles with waste tried to enter Tenkasi district in the past two weeks, they were stopped at Puliyarai check-post, fined heftily and sent back to Kerala besides sternly warning the drivers,” said Mr. Asra Garg.

In the latest incident, a lorry loaded with discarded tires and plastic waste was seized under Ooththumalai police station limits on December 13.

“We have registered case against middlemen Karuppasamy of Tirunelveli and Krishnakumar of Punalur in Kerala in this connection,” said Superintendent of Police, Tenkasi, R. Krishnaraj.

Now, the special teams have started creating database about the drivers and their trucks involved in this illegal activity, owners of the trucks, nature of the waste being brought by the drivers, origin of the waste and its destination for future reference.