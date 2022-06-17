7 Sri Lankans reach Dhanushkodi

They hail from Jaffna and Trincomalee districts

The acute economic crisis in Sri Lanka has forced seven more persons to flee by boat and reach Dhanushkodi on Friday.

The marine police said two families — three children and two women among them — reached Arichalmunai in the early hours. Surveillance teams spotted them near the Indian shores and took them to the Mandapam police station. Preliminary inquiries revealed that they were from Jaffna and Trincomalee districts.

So far, 90 Sri Lankans have reached India amid the crisis. As there have been no clear instructions from the Union government on how to treat them, the Tamil Nadu government has kept them in a special camp at Mandapam, officials said.