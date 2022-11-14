7 patrol vehicles deployed in Thoothukudi

November 14, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Pravesh Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, commissioning patrol vehicles in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar commissioned 7 patrol vehicles here on Monday.

 The patrol vehicles will be deployed in Thoothukudi South, Thoothukudi North, Thoothukudi Central, Thalamuth Nagar, Thoothukudi SIPCOT, Muthiahapuram and Thermal Nagar police station areas.

 Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pravesh Kumar said 238 persons, including 38 drug peddlers, had been detained under the Goondas Act in the district during this year. Besides arresting 256 persons for selling ganja, the police had seized 679 Kg ganja, 5 Kg ganja oil and 50 vehicles from them.

 Moreover, the properties of ganja peddlers and their relatives had been attached and their bank accounts frozen.

 After seizing over 9 tonnes of banned tobacco products, the police had arrested 1,132 persons in this connection and sealed 67 shops that sold these products illegally.

 The DIG also informed that 7,730 liters of illegally sold liquor had been seized from 3,534 persons.

 Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and ASP, Thoothukudi Rural, Sandeesh, were present.

CONNECT WITH US