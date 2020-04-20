7 more COVID-19 patients discharged

TIRUNELVELI

Even as no new COVID-19 positive case was reported in Tirunelveli district on Monday, 7 persons from the district, who were undergoing treatment for SARS – CoV – 2 virus, were discharged from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital today.

Of these 7 persons, 5 patients are from Melapalayam and 2 persons are from Tirunelveli Town. Moreover, one more patient from Ayyanarooththu near Kayathar in Thoothukudi district, who was also undergoing treatment in TVMCH, was discharged on Monday.

“After these patients tested negative in the tests conducted within a gap of 48 hours, they have been discharged,” said TVMCH sources said.

While Tirunelveli district heaved a sigh of relief as no new case was reported Monday, Tenkasi district recorded 4 more new COVID – 19 positive patients taking its total tally to 26. And, Thoothukudi’s tally stood at 27 as one more case tested positive on Monday.

“The situation in Puliyangudi in Tenkasi district is really grim. After an old man from Puliyangudi tested positive for COVI D – 19, his two daughters and two more women from his street were infected. As the number of primary contacts with these patients swelled to 90, all of them are being tested. Since most of them are showing symptoms of COVID–19, our worst fears may become true in the days to come,” the TVMCH sources said.

Though the Sub-Registrars’ offices returned to business on Monday following eased out 1ockdown, response from the public coming for registration of documents was very poor as only one document was registered on Monday.

“We also received applications for 10 copy documents and 26 encumbrance certificates,” said sources in the Sub-Registrar Office on Tirunelveli Collectorate premises.

Officials attached to other Sub-Registrar’s Offices across the district said that they had registered only one or two documents due to COVID–19 scare.