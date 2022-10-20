₹7 lakh-worth gold seized at Madurai airport

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 20, 2022 00:33 IST

Air Intelligence Unit of Customs Department, Madurai airport, on Wednesday intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai and seized gold weighing 141 grams, valued approximately at ₹7 lakh, from him. The gold had been melted and concealed inside drilling equipment.

