Madurai

₹7 lakh-worth gold seized at Madurai airport

Air Intelligence Unit of Customs Department, Madurai airport, on Wednesday intercepted a passenger who arrived from Dubai and seized gold weighing 141 grams, valued approximately at ₹7 lakh, from him. The gold had been melted and concealed inside drilling equipment.


