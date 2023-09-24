ADVERTISEMENT

7 lakh saplings to be planted in Virudhunagar district: Collector

September 24, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Virudhunagar

7 lakh saplings to be planted in Virudhunagar district, says Collector

The Hindu Bureau

Students and volunteers planting saplings in Coonnur in Virudhunagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An ambitious project of planting seven lakh saplings in Virudhunagar district was launched to increase its green cover by the Department of Forests, said Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan.

Planting saplings on Arbour Day and Green Tamil Nadu Mission anniversary at Cunnoor on Sunday, Mr. Jayaseelan said that Virudhunagar district had 6.5% green cover. As part of the Tamil Nadu government’s initiative to increase green cover from 21% to 33%, seven lakh saplings would be planted under Green Tamil Nadu Mission and Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project.

He said that saplings of several varieties of trees like teak, maghagony, neem, amla, vengai, pungai, were kept ready for distribution among the farmers ahead of the North East monsoon, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of it, miyawaki planting was taken up in Cunnoor in which students from schools, colleges and volunteers took part. Deputy Director, Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, H. Dileep Kumar was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US