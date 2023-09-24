7 lakh saplings to be planted in Virudhunagar district: Collector

September 24, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Virudhunagar

An ambitious project of planting seven lakh saplings in Virudhunagar district was launched to increase its green cover by the Department of Forests, said Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan.

Planting saplings on Arbour Day and Green Tamil Nadu Mission anniversary at Cunnoor on Sunday, Mr. Jayaseelan said that Virudhunagar district had 6.5% green cover. As part of the Tamil Nadu government’s initiative to increase green cover from 21% to 33%, seven lakh saplings would be planted under Green Tamil Nadu Mission and Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project.

He said that saplings of several varieties of trees like teak, maghagony, neem, amla, vengai, pungai, were kept ready for distribution among the farmers ahead of the North East monsoon, he said.

As part of it, miyawaki planting was taken up in Cunnoor in which students from schools, colleges and volunteers took part. Deputy Director, Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, H. Dileep Kumar was present.