7 kg ganja seized, three held

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 27, 2022 18:02 IST

Three men were arrested on charges of possessing seven kg of ganja near Old Batlagundu in Dindigul district on Friday evening.

According to the Batlagundu police, the accused have been identified as S. Ramesh, 28, P. Premkumar, 21 and R. Alaguraja, 20, of Old Batlagundu.

Upon receiving a tip-off, a team led by Sub-Inspector of Police Sheik Abdulla conducted a raid at the house of the accused and seized seven kg of ganja around 7.45 p.m.

A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.

