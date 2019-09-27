7 independents file nomination for Nanguneri bypoll

TIRUNELVELI

Seven independents filed their nomination for Nanguneri bypoll on Friday, taking the total number of candidates who have filed their papers to nine.

Of the seven independent candidates, Agni Rajendran, 38, from Dharmapuri is contesting the election for the 38th time. Dismissed police constable M. Sankarasubramanian from Tirunelveli has also filed his nomination.

AIADMK candidate ‘Reddiyarpatti’ V. Narayanan and the Congress candidate will file their nomination on Monday, the last day for filing of nomination. Though former Srivaikundam MLA ‘Urvasi’ Selvaraj’s son ‘Urvasi’ Amirtharaj and ‘Ruby’ Manoharan, a Chennai-based builder who vigorously tried to get a ticket for Kanniyakumari constituency in the Lok Sabha election held in May last, are in the race to become the Congress candidate, the latter is likely to win the race.

Meanwhile, the Devendrakula Vellala voters living in 20 villages in Nanguneri constituency have threatened to boycott the election as the State government has not recognised seven sub-sects as ‘Devendrakula Vellalar’. The Devendrakula Vellala voters, who held a meeting here on Friday and hoisted black flags in their villages as a mark of protest, said ‘Kudumban, Pannadi, Kadaiyan, Pallan, Kaladi, Vathiriyan and Devendrakulathan’ should be declared ‘Devendrakula Vellalar’.

This demand had been forwarded to the government on various occasions.