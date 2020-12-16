7 fishermen detained by Sri Lankan navy

Seven fishermen from Tharuvaikulam fishing harbour with their mechanised boat have been detained by the Sri Lankan navy as they allegedly entered Sri Lankan waters.
The seven fishermen – S. Velraj, 39, of Tharuvaikulam, A. Dhanush, 21, and P. Ananth, 40, of Thaalamuthu Nagar, M. Umaiya Eswaran, 38, of Rameswaran, M. Thangapandi, 30, of Melagaram near Tenkasi, S. Anbu, 43, and P. Pandi of Siluvaipatti – had gone for fishing in a mechanised boat from their base on December 11.
As they allegedly entered the Sri Lankan waters, the Sri Lakan navy detained the boat with the fishermen and took them to the Kalpitti naval base on Tuesday, where they have been isolated in the wake of pandemic threat.
Representations have been forwarded to the Collector to ensure the safe and early release of the detained fishermen with the boat, sources in Tharuvaikulam Fishing Harbour said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath