7 fishermen detained by Sri Lankan navy

Seven fishermen from Tharuvaikulam fishing harbour with their mechanised boat have been detained by the Sri Lankan navy as they allegedly entered Sri Lankan waters.

The seven fishermen – S. Velraj, 39, of Tharuvaikulam, A. Dhanush, 21, and P. Ananth, 40, of Thaalamuthu Nagar, M. Umaiya Eswaran, 38, of Rameswaran, M. Thangapandi, 30, of Melagaram near Tenkasi, S. Anbu, 43, and P. Pandi of Siluvaipatti – had gone for fishing in a mechanised boat from their base on December 11.

As they allegedly entered the Sri Lankan waters, the Sri Lakan navy detained the boat with the fishermen and took them to the Kalpitti naval base on Tuesday, where they have been isolated in the wake of pandemic threat.

Representations have been forwarded to the Collector to ensure the safe and early release of the detained fishermen with the boat, sources in Tharuvaikulam Fishing Harbour said.