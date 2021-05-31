695 new cases in Madurai district

Madurai district recorded 695 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, increasing the total number of cases in the district to 64,895.

A total of 898 persons got discharged and the number of active cases stands at 15,591. Fourteen deaths were recorded, increasing the district’s death toll to 902.

Virudhunagar district recorded the highest-ever number of COVID deaths as 15 patients succumbed to the viral infection on Monday.

With this, the death toll has crossed the 400-mark and stood at 410. Among the deceased are four women and 11 men. This included a woman aged 47 years.

Except for two deaths, all the deaths have been reported in government hospitals in the district.

Meanwhile, 586 persons have tested positive and 524 have been discharged taking the total number of active cases to 8,288. The total number of positive cases rose to 37,596 with a total discharge of 28,898 patients.