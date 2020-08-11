69% reservation sought

MADURAI
A section of members from the Denotified Tribes Welfare Association sought 69% reservation for members from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Caste, Most Backward Caste and Denotified Tribes who are applying for medical admissions in both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
Speaking to the press at the Collector’s office on Monday, Treasurer of the association P. Thavamani Devi, said that the Tamil Nadu government had been giving up 50% of its total medical seats to the All India Quota without accommodating the students in Tamil Nadu even though the State government mandates 69% reservation for these communities. She said that those from the DNT communities suffered significantly due to the lack of reservations.
Ms. Thavamani Devi said that young students of the denotified tribes community who must receive ₹ 1,000 a month for their education as scholarship are yet to do so. She said that the students tend to face hurdles at both school and college levels.
“In order for the community to be uplifted, there is a need to ensure that more students have access to higher education. This can take place only if there is reservation,” she said.
The members sought assistance from the district administration seeking better welfare measures to be provided to their community at the earliest.
