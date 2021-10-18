69% of people vaccinated in Dindigul: Health Secretary

DINDIGUL

18 October 2021 21:31 IST

It is marginally ahead of the State average of 67%, he says

Appreciating the team effort of the staff from various departments and Collector S Visakan for their efforts in disseminating the merits of inoculating the COVID-19 vaccine, Principal Secretary (Health) to Government J. Radhakrishnan said that Dindigul district had 69 % of vaccination, which was 2 % above the State average of 67 % here on Monday.

After inspecting the buildings at the upcoming government medical college and hospital, accompanied by engineers from the PWD, the Health department officials, Dean and others, he told reporters that the Medical Council of India had given its nod for admitting students into the newly built campuses. “So, to ensure that things are in place, I am visiting all the locations,” he said.

Responding to queries on the dengue cases in the State, he said that till January next, the rainy season might be around. Hence, people had to bear this in mind and keep the surroundings clean and dry. Any small space of pure water was enough for the mosquitoes to breed. Hence, any unused containers should be put into trash.

At present, 384 dengue cases were in treatment at various hospitals in the State, he replied to a query and added that the health and Corporation/Municipal staff members had been sounded to be on the move and check door-to-door for any complaints.

On the pandemic, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the government had through the special mega campaigns inoculated over 1.3 crore doses. In all, 67% had taken the first dose of vaccine in the State. The possible third wave could be averted with the cooperation of the people. When more number of people came forward voluntarily and took the vaccine shots and ensured that there were no crowding, the virus could be prevented from further spread.

In Dindigul district, the team work had paid, he lauded. Many panchayats and town panchayats, a few municipalities and tribal habitations, the vaccination had reached over 80% of the eligible people and some hamlets it had 100%. inoculation done.