6.9 kg ganja seized, one held

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 06, 2022 17:59 IST

M. Vijaya, 65, was arrested on the charge of possessing 6.9 kg of ganja near Athoor at Sempatti in Dindigul district on Monday. She was found buying ganja from an unidentified man around 30 years of age who fled the scene upon seeing the police approaching them. A two-wheeler was seized from Vijaya. She has been booked under Section 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), Section 328 (administering poison or any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug to a person with the intention of causing hurt or committing an offence) and provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and remanded to judicial custody. The police are on the lookout for the alleged ganja peddler who is at large, police stated.

