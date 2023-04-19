684 students get placements

April 19, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A total of 684 students of Francis Xavier Engineering College here have received placement offers from multinational companies.

In a function held at the college on Tuesday, chairman of SCAD Group of Institutions S. Cletus Babu handed over the offer letters to the students. The students have been recruited by companies such as Zoho, TCS, Hexaware, Kaar Technologies, Mydbops, Vintronix, Sakthi Auto Components, Renault Nissan, Syrma, Zuci, Vinsinfo, Base Automation, Centizen, Q Max systems, Vicanpro, Tech Mahindra, Mobius and Musigma with the highest salary being ₹16 lakh per annum.

“In addition to this, 253 students have started receiving their salary during the final year of their studies,” said Mr. Cletus Babu while addressing the students and their parents. He attributed this feat to the 20 applied labs on the campus in the fields of Cyber Forensics, Mobile App Development, Embedded and Internet Of Things, Data Science, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Machine Learning, Robotics and Automation.

“These applied labs mould the students to stand tall with the international counterparts. the College is in the forefront in providing in-demand professional skills to make every student get placed and start earning while they learn. The institution creates the best platform to support the students master professional skills required by the companies,” Dr. Cletus Babu said.

He said the students are allowed to work in these labs and leverage innovation using the advanced technological sources and present their projects in international-level contests. Further, throughout their period of study, the students are given opportunities to talk to industry experts and have fruitful discussions and become strong in the emerging trends.

The college has signed MoUs with 94 leading industries to provide industry-backed courses, internships and guest lecture workshops, training on emerging technologies, support for hackathons, etc.