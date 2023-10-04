68-year-old woman robbed of 15-sovereign gold chain in Sivaganga

October 04, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

A day after the relatives complained about missing gold jewellery from the body of an elderly woman in Kalayarkoil on Tuesday, another aged woman, K. Andal, 68, lost about 15 sovereigns of gold to two robbers in Sivaganga on Wednesday.

Police said Ms. Andal was drawing ‘kolam’ in front of her house in V.O.C. Street at around 5 a.m. when two persons came there on a motorcycle. Suddenly, the pillion rider got down and pushed her to the ground.

Even before Ms. Andal could recover from the shock, the unidentified person removed the gold chain from her neck. He then fled on the waiting motorcycle along with his accomplice. Sivaganga Town police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, Kalayarkoil police, who are investigating the death of K. Lakshmi, 70, on Tuesday, have registered a case of suspicious death.

She was found lying on the floor in her house with bleeding on the nose and ears. One of her relatives had come to check on the widow living alone in the house at around 4 p.m. The deceased had planned to go to Coimbatore to visit her ailing son along with the relative.

The police claimed that some gold jewellery and ₹2.66 lakh remained intact in an almirah in the house. However, the daughter of the deceased said some gold ornaments were missing from her mother’s body.

The police are on the lookout for a woman who had visited the deceased with a promise of getting her ₹1,000 monthly assistance under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

The stranger had also spoken to Lakshmi’s daughter before her death using the phone of the deceased.

