HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

6,744 students appear for NEET exam in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts

May 07, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Srikrishna L 2193
Students appearing for NEET exam at a centre in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Students appearing for NEET exam at a centre in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A total of 6,744 students appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on Sunday.

The exam for MBBS and BDS aspirants is held by the National Testing Agency and elaborate arrangements were made at the centres. A majority of the students started arriving from noon and the exam was held from 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m. Only after thorough frisking and verification, the candidates were allowed inside the exam halls.

Apart from heightened surveillance, CCTV cameras were also installed at the venues. According to the organisers, 135 students did not turn up for the exam.

In neighbouring Thoothukudi, the exam was held at three centres comprising Dr Sivanthi Adithanar Engineering College, Sahupuram Kamalavathi Higher Secondary School and Alagar Public School. A total of 1,844 students appeared for the exam, while 44 were absent.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.