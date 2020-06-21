67 fresh cases reported in Madurai

21 June 2020 22:17 IST

Ramanathapuram records 30 fresh cases, Tirunelveli 28 cases

MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

Sixty-nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Sunday, taking the tally to 705. Doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital said it was expected to rise. Of the 69 fresh cases, 68 were indigenous cases.

The number of active cases went up by 100 in a single day from 316 from 216 on Saturday.

Tirunelveli district reported 28 new cases for the second consecutive day on Sunday. The number of active cases stood at 225.

In Thoothukudi, two persons tested positive, taking the tally to 577. The number of active cases is 310.

Three more sailors from the Philippines, who reached VOC Port from Indonesia on June 15, tested positive on Sunday. Doctors at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital said a sailor had already tested positive on June 18.

A 27-year-old policeman posted at Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and another working in Tiruchendur Taluk police station tested positive.

Twenty-three persons tested positive in Tenkasi. Though the doctors maintained that there were more imported cases than indigenous cases, sanitary inspectors felt that there was lack of cooperation from the public, who continued to neglect health guidelines.

Kanniyakumari district recorded six fresh cases, and the tally went up to 168. A pastor was among the cases. As many as 120 people who had met him were advised home-quarantine.

Ramanathapuram witnessed 30 fresh cases taking its tally to 299. Keelakarai and Ramanathapuram continued to be COVID-19 hotspots. A 46-year-old man from Ramanathapuram, who was undergoing treatment at Government Sivaganga Medical Collecge Hospital, died on Sunday.

Sivaganga reported 20 new cases. However, its tally dropped to 75, after cross-notification of cases to other districts, especially Chennai. There are 25 active cases.

In Dindigul, 27 fresh cases, most of them with travel history, were recorded. They were from Nilakottai, Batlagundu, Chinnalapatti, Vilampatti, Oddanchatiram, Ambathurai, Gujiliamparai, Dindigul, Vedasandur and Natham. Only two from Vakkampatti and Vadamadurai had contacts with positive cases.

Theni accounted for seven fresh cases, and its tally rose to 200. While three persons had returned from Chennai, the others had contracted the virus through contacts. A doctor at the Collectorate Control Room also tested positive. The patients were from Odaipatti, Theni, T. Sindalaiseri and Uthamapalayam.

Virudhunagar recorded 13 fresh cases, which took the tally to 203 and the number of active cases to 64.

A COVID-19 patient escaped from Government Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital. Police and health officials traced him to the town.