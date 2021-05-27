66.1 tonnes of liquid oxygen reaches Madurai

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Collector Aneesh Sekhar inspected five trucks from Rourkela of Odisha carrying 66.1 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen at Koodal Nagar railway station here on Thursday.

The Collector said around 23 MT of oxygen had been allocated to the district. The remaining quantum would be shared by Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga, Karur and Namakkal districts. The trucks would be airlifted back to Odisha and in the next five days, another set of trucks carrying liquid medical oxygen would reach Madurai.