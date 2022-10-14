66 tanks in Sivaganga get water from Vaigai dam in the last 30 days: Collector

Sixty six tanks have received water from the Vaigai dam since September 9 for irrigation purpose in Sivaganga district, said District Collector P Madhusudan Reddy here on Friday.

In a statement, he said that T.N. Minister K. R. Periakaruppan had released water from the reservoir on September 9. So far, agricultural land to an extent of 85,563 acres being irrigated by the Periyar canal and another 19,439 acres under the Thirumangalam Main Canal would receive water for 45 days ie, 1130 cusecs of water. For another 75 days, water for irrigation would be given under the turn system.

The district would get a total of 8,461 mcft for 120 days from the Vaigai dam during this season, the statement said and added that the extended areas of Periyar canal in the district would get water for irrigation and drinking purposes for 20 days beginning from October 15.