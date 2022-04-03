66 kg of ganja seized near Peraiyur
Forty one kg of ganja was seized from a farm near Peraiyur on Sunday morning.
Acting on a tip-off, a special team of Madurai rural district police, raided the farm and found the narcotics substance.
The police also arrested one V. Karikalai (50) of Erumarpatti. The police are on the lookout for two others identified as Pothiraj (23) of Erumarpatti and Balamurugan of Alligundam.
Meanwhile, in another incident in Peraiyur sub-division, a police team seized 25 kg of ganja and arrested a woman, Vanapetchi (40) of Azhagureddipatti. A car was also seized.
