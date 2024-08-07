6.50 tonnes of garbage discarded by devotees inside tiger sanctuary removed

Over 6.50 tonnes of garbage left behind by the devotees, who participated in the recently-held ‘Aadi amavasai’ festival at Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple inside the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve was removed on Wednesday.

As District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan launched the mass cleaning operation around the Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple, 300 sanitary workers, volunteers and the forest personnel removed 6.50 tonnes of garbage discarded by the devotees between August 2 and 6.

“We have to remove another 1.50 tonnes of waste left behind by the devotees. We’ll remove it on Thursday as the cleaning operation will continue tomorrow also,” said Dr. Karthikeyan.

As open defecation by the devotees would spoil the serene environment of this area and pollute the Tamirabharani river flowing near the temple, 130 mobile toilets had been kept at various points near the temple this time apart from the 97 permanent toilets there. The toilets were cleaned every four hours by the sanitary workers posted there.

“Moreover, we constantly filled the drinking water tanks kept at several points to ensure uninterrupted and adequate supply of protected drinking water to the devotees even though the Tamirabharani river is flowing near the shrine,” said Dr. Karthikeyan, who had persuaded the BSNL to install a transmission tower near the temple, an uncovered area, for their communication.

On the Collector’s instruction, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operated 393 special buses to the temple as the private vehicles were not allowed between August 3 and 5 beyond Papanasam check-post and had deployed special officers to ensure the prompt operation of the buses. The operation of buses in sufficient numbers from various places enabled the devotees to reach the temple on time and return to their native places as they planned.

“Another major initiative introduced during this year is the availability of tents for the devotees staying inside the sanctuary at low rent. The devotees were happy about it as they were paying hefty rent in the previous years to various individuals. This year we streamlined it through the temple administration,” said Dr. Karthikeyan.

To ensure the safety of the children, tags with the mobile phone numbers of their parents were tied on their hands by the police. The medical team posted near the temple attended the devotees for minor ailments.

“In the wake of landslide at Waynad, the officials were constantly monitoring the weather forecast about possible downpour in Papanasam area. Even though no such forecast was made during the festival, all precautionary measures through the Police and the Fire and Rescue Services Departments had been made. Moreover, the police and the fire and rescue services personnel monitored the cooking of food in the forest and those who enter the river for taking bath. The constant vigil ensured safety of every devotee who had come to Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple for ‘Aadi amavasai’ celebrations,” said Dr. Karthikeyan, who thanked all government department officials, devotees and the volunteers on Wednesday.

Since plastic carry bags were seized from the devotees at Papanasam check-post, the district administration had made arrangements by giving them 5,000 ‘manjappai’ (yellow cloth bags) with temple ‘prasadam’, tree saplings and seed balls. The devotees were asked to throw the seed balls into the forest at the right places.

“Since the devotees wanted to have more tree saplings and seed balls, we’ll make due arrangements next year,” the Collector said.