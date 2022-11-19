  1. EPaper
650 kg of tobacco products seized, two arrested

November 19, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Samayanallur police arrested two men and seized 650 kg of banned tobacco goods on Saturday. According to police, the accused were identified as K. Vijayakumar, 53, of Villapuram and V. Gunasekaran, 45, of Teppakulam. .They were found selling banned tobacco products on the banks of Paravai ‘kanmoi.’ The police seized around 650 kg of banned tobacco goods worth ₹4 lakh as well as two two-wheelers. The duo was booked under provisions of Cigarette and other Tobacco Product Act 2003 and remanded in judicial custody.

