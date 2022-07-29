Madurai

650 kg of tobacco products seized, one held

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL July 29, 2022 18:00 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:00 IST

Vedasandur police arrested a 24-year-old man and seized 650 kg of banned tobacco products at Karukkampatty check-post near here in the early hours of Thursday.

The arrested has been identified as R. Vijay of Krishnagiri district.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Acting on a tip-off, a police team, led by Sub-Inspector Sheik Dawood, was checking vehicles at Karukkampatty check-post. At around 4 a.m., the team stopped a car and found 650 kg of banned tobacco products concealed in it. The police seized the tobacco products along with the car and arrested the occupant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case had been registered and further investigation was on, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...