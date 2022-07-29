650 kg of tobacco products seized, one held
Vedasandur police arrested a 24-year-old man and seized 650 kg of banned tobacco products at Karukkampatty check-post near here in the early hours of Thursday.
The arrested has been identified as R. Vijay of Krishnagiri district.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team, led by Sub-Inspector Sheik Dawood, was checking vehicles at Karukkampatty check-post. At around 4 a.m., the team stopped a car and found 650 kg of banned tobacco products concealed in it. The police seized the tobacco products along with the car and arrested the occupant.
A case had been registered and further investigation was on, the police said.
