June 12, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Madurai

A 65-year-old woman was found murdered in her house in Jaihindpuram on Sunday. The police said that the head of the woman was smashed by the assailant. The motive of the murder and the accused are yet to be ascertained. Jaihindpuram police are investigating.

