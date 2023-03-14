HamberMenu
65-year-old man sentenced to five-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor girl

March 14, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul on Tuesday awarded five-year imprisonment to a 65-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2019. Judge G. Saran also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him.

The convict, identified as M. James (65) of Sanarpatti, was arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in his neighbourhood. He was booked under Section 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

