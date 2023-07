July 11, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - MADURAI

A 65-year-old man, Senthil, was hacked to death on Tuesday evening by an armed gang at his residence in Chappani Kovil Street, under the South Gate Police Station limits. Senthil’s son-in-law, Manimaran, 45, sustained injuries in the attack by the gang and has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. Police said that a land dispute between the deceased and the accused in Thiruppachethi in Sivaganga district could have led to the assault. South Gate police are investigating.

