65-year-old man held for sexually harassing minor girl

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 18, 2022 18:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act near Palani on Sunday.

According to Palani All Women Police, the victim is a nine-year old.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was harassed by the accused at her residence when the mother and grandparents had gone out for work on Friday. The accused was nabbed based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was booked under Section 376AB (punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age), Section 450 (trespassing), Section 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5(m) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below 12 years) of POCSO Act and remanded to judicial custody.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Further inquiries are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app