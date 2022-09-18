65-year-old man held for sexually harassing minor girl

A 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act near Palani on Sunday.

According to Palani All Women Police, the victim is a nine-year old.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was harassed by the accused at her residence when the mother and grandparents had gone out for work on Friday. The accused was nabbed based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother.

A case was booked under Section 376AB (punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age), Section 450 (trespassing), Section 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5(m) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below 12 years) of POCSO Act and remanded to judicial custody.

Further inquiries are on.