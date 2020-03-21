Madurai

65 sovereigns, ₹ 1 lakh cash burgled

THOOTHUKUDI

Unidentified burglars have stolen ₹ 19 lakh-worth gold ornaments and ₹ 1 lakh in cash from the house of a fuel station owner near Srivaikundam.

Police said two unidentified burglars, who entered the house of Balasubramanian, 72, of Paalkulam near Srivaikundam early on Saturday morning after breaking the rear door of his house, took 65 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹ 1 lakh in cash from the locker.

As Mr. Balasubramanian, a widower, who is living alone after his two daughters got married, woke up on hearing the unusual noise from the adjacent bedroom, the burglars closed the old man’s mouth with plaster and tied him with his bed before escaping with the booty.

When electrician Sakthikumaran came to Mr. Balasubramanian’s house on Saturday morning, he alerted the police, who are inquiring his housemaid and the fuel station workers.

Srivaikundam police have registered a case.

