₹6.5 crore stolen goods recovered

DINDIGUL

12 August 2020 22:21 IST

A special police team recovered stolen articles, including gold jewels and other valuables worth around ₹6.5 crore, and nabbed six persons on Wednesday.

On August 14, 2019, Kaleeswaran of Ponnagaram Anna Nagar here complained to the police that unidentified people came in a car posing themselves as CBI officials and took away valuables from his house. The police registered a case but there was no progress.

When Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya G reviewed pending cases, she formed special teams which zeroed in on the suspects. They recovered 100 sovereigns of gold jewels, ₹5 lakh in cash and immovable assets purchased from the stolen money.

DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) M S Muthusamy commended the SP, her team of SIs Marimuthu, Bastian and Dinakaran. He said the police would inform the Income Tax authorities about the case as it involved probe into income aspects of the complainant.

All the accused - Gopi, 40, Malathi, 39, Vinod, 23, Ayyaparajan, 34, Muthukumar, 27, and Guhan Chetti, 48, were produced before a JM Court which remanded them in judicial custody.

Sivaganga

In the wake of many complaints of house break-in, waylaying and robbery in Karaikudi, Kunrakudi, Pallathur and other places, Sivaganga SP Rohtih Nathan formed special teams.

Karaikudi DSP Arun said CCTV cameras and a few other clues helped the teams in nabbing the accused, 20 of whom figured in 13 crimes. Jewels weighing 84 sovereigns and diamonds worth ₹4 lakh and laptops were recovred from them. The house break-in, waylaying and robbery cases were registered in different stations in the last six months.

The stolen properties were handed over to the complainants.