ADVERTISEMENT

65 cases booked against traffic violators during Immanuel Sekaran anniversary celebration, says Madurai SP Shiva Prasad

October 18, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad inspects the seized vehicles A. R. Ground in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Around 50 vehicles — 12 bikes and 38 cars — were seized from offenders during the Immanuel Sekaran anniversary celebration, said Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad here today.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Prasad said that these vehicles would be handed over to the court. “The offences included concealing the number plate, over crowding, sitting on the car roof, performing stunts in public places, etc, and all the cases were booked under Sections 268 (Public nuisance), 279 (Rash driving on a public way) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).” 

Out of the 50 vehicles seized, 25 were from Madurai and the rest from surrounding districts, he added.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the offences took place on the outskirts of Madurai district, where the number of police deployed were comparatively less.  

In addition to booking cases against the offenders, a proposal to cancel their driving licenses were also sent, he added.

On the precautionary measures being taken prior to Thevar Jayanthi, he said, about 1,500 police would be deployed and around 15 check posts would be temporarily created in the district borders to control the crowd entering the district. 

Mr. Prasad pointed out that they were running short of Armed Reserve (AR) personnel in the district, and a request has been made for additional two platoons (120 personnel).  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US