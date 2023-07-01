65 borewells in 27 village panchayats of Radhapuram union to be sunk in 75 days

July 01, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Saturday inaugurated work on sinking of 65 deep borewells in 27 village panchayats in Radhapuram panchayat union as the residents of this rain shadow region, which is situated close to the seashore, are struggling to get drinking water during the summer.

After southwest monsoon let down the district last year, the northeast monsoon too belied the weather predictions of ‘normal rainfall’, to leave Radhapuram, the district’s dry region, in deep trouble. Since this region is yet to get a credible drinking water scheme, Mr. Appavu persuaded the State government to implement a drinking water scheme on an outlay of ₹608.96 crore, for which Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru recently laid the foundation stone.

When this new project is commissioned, 360 villages in Radhapuram constituency including 181 villages in Valliyoor union and 179 hamlets in Radhapuram union will get drinking water. Moreover, 259 wayside habitations in Nanguneri union, 149 in Kalakkad union, 22 in Cheranmahadevi union and 41 in Palayamkottai union will also get drinking water through this upcoming project.

Once it is implemented within the planned 18 months, each member of a family will get 55 liters of water from the Tamirabharani everyday. However, to meet the drinking water needs of the residents now, 65 deep borewells are being sunk in 27 village panchayats of Radhapuram union as an interim measure to mitigate the crisis.

“Public representatives and the public will jointly monitor the sinking of these borewells, which will supply the water to the nearest overhead tanks for effective distribution. All the borwells will be sunk within 75 days to ensure the drinking water supply,” said Mr. Appavu after inauguration at Pattarpuram near Radhapuram on Saturday.

Of the ₹4.49 crore to be spent for this scheme, ₹1.74 crore will be borne from the village panchayat funds while the Radhapuram panchayat union will give ₹77 lakh. Another ₹1.29 crore will be the share of District Panchayat Council and ₹69 lakh will be obtained from the 15th Finance Commission grant.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sanctioned ₹1,028 crore for drinking water projects for Tirunelveli district in the past two years,” Mr. Appavu said.

He also informed that work on the Sports Complex announced by the Chief Minister would commence shortly. Moreover, a mini-stadium would also be created at Radhapuram.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Suresh and chairman of District Panchayat Council V.S.R. Jegadeesh were present.

