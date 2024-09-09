GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹64.79 crore loan assistance given to 896 SHGs in Virudhunagar district

Published - September 09, 2024 08:38 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu on Monday handed over ₹64.79 crore bank loan assistance to 896 self-help groups for women.

The assistance was distributed under the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission and National Urban Livelihood Mission in the presence of Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan.

Among them, 56 SHGs from Aruppukottai got ₹ 2.90 crore, 59 SHGs from Rajapalayam got ₹5.08 crore, 52 SHGs from Kariyapatti block got ₹ 3.02 crore from Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission.

The details of assistance given to SHGs in other blocks are: ₹4.14 crore to 59 SHGs in Sattur block; ₹ 5.78 crore to 87 SHGs in Sivakasi block; ₹3.28 crore to 55 SHGs in Thiruchuli block; ₹ 2.28 crore to 37 SHGs in Narikkudi block; ₹ 2.11 crore to 32 SHGs in Watrap block; ₹ 6.77 crore to 75 SHGs in Virudhunagar block; ₹ 4.13 crore to 73 SHGs in Vembakkottai block and ₹ 3.26 crore to 51 SHGs in Srivilliputhur block.

Besides, ₹21.98 crore bank assistance was given to 260 SHGs through the National Urban Livelihoods Movement.

Project Director, Tamil Nadu State Livelihood Mission, George Antony Michael, and Lead Bank Manager Pandiselvam were among those present.

