64.25 % votes polled in Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency; all EVMs have been kept at Karaikudi Alagappa Engineering College

April 20, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

All the EVMs from 1,873 polling stations safely reached the designated counting centre on Friday late night and it was ensured by senior officials from multiple departments and the election authorities on Saturday.

The Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments. While four of them are - Sivaganga, Manamadurai, Tirupathur and Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, Thirumayam and Alangudi are in Pudukottai district.

The officials said that Thirumayam polled 65.87 %, Alangudi: 73.57, Karaikudi: 60.94, Tirupathur: 63.36, Sivaganga: 60.95 and Manamadurai registered 64.01 %, thus taking the total average to 64.25 %.

Out of the total 16,33,857 voters, 10,49,675 voters cast their votes which include 4,82,411 men, 5,67,254 women and 10 others.

Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith said that all the EVMs had reached the counting centre and that they have been kept in the strong room in the presence of political party candidates/representatives. Elaborate arrangements have been made inside and outside the counting centre and the 24x7 surveillance would continue till June 4, the date of counting of votes, she added.

The Collector thanked all the political representatives, general public, officials from multiple departments for their continued work and support, which had ensured smooth polling. Superintendent of Police Dongre Praveen Umesh, District Revenue Officer V Mohanachandran and other officials were present while the strong room was being sealed as per the ECI guidelines.

Police said that a three-tier security would be in place and CCTV cameras have been installed for viewing. The Returning Officer and other designated officials shall visit the counting centre at periodic intervals, they added.