₹ 64,000 lost in online fraud recovered

10 November 2021 17:56 IST

Dindigul

Dindigul cyber crime police have recovered ₹ 64,000 that was siphoned off from the savings bank account of Sadaiyappan by a trickster who posed as a bank manager.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan said Sadaiyappan of Bethanaickenpatti in Palani taluk had received a call on October 27. The caller had claimed himself to be the bank manager and sought his bank account details for renewal of his account.

In the process, Mr. Sadaiyappan had given the one-time password too to the caller.

Consequently, ₹ 64,411 was siphoned off from his bank account. Based on his complaint, the cyber crime police investigated the case and found that the unidentified accused from West Bengal had used the details given by the victim to buy a mobile phone from an online portal.

The police took steps to abort the transaction, retrieved the money and returned it to the victim.