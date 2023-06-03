June 03, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tirunelveli City Police have returned 64 stolen or lost mobile phones, worth ₹12.04 lakh, to the owners here on Saturday.

Based on the complaints filed by the mobile phone owners upon losing their communication gadgets, the Cyber Crime Wing of Tirunelveli City Police registered cases and recovered 64 mobile phones, which were returned to the rightful owners on Saturday.

Moreover, the police also returned ₹4.80 lakh to 11 persons, all victims of online fraud, after freezing the bank accounts of the fraudsters, who had employed a range of strategies like filling up ‘Know Your Customer’ form, sharing one-time password, online job offers, winning lottery, winning luxury sedans etc. to dupe the victims.

The police have also frozen 31 more bank accounts of the fraudsters with ₹2.11 crore and are taking steps to return the money to the victims.

The police said the public should not entertain or answer any questions they receive from unknown numbers or links as these online fraudsters employ novel methods to hoodwink their targets.

The public should ignore request for sharing OTP, filling online links, submitting their applications through loan apps, paying electricity bill through fake links, video calls etc. as it would always land the target in trouble.

Moreover, the public should not buy second-hand mobile phones without proper bills, the police said.

“If you become a victim of online fraud, file a complaint online via www.cybercrime.gov.in or call 1930 to register the complaint. If you have lost your mobile phone, file a complaint with the police station concerned and upload the details in www.ceir.gov.in,” said G. S. Anita, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City Police Headquarters.

