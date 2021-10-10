64% of eligible population vaccinated in T.N.: Minister

‘5.03 crore doses of vaccines administered so far in State’

DINDIGUL/RAMANATHAPURAM

Sixty-four per cent of the eligible population in Tamil Nadu had taken COVID-19 vaccine till Saturday, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian on Sunday.

Speaking at a health/vaccination camp in Dindigul, he said so far 5.03 crore doses of vaccines had been administered in the State. Till 1 p.m. on Sunday, 9.64 lakh doses had been given across the State through 30,000 camps.

He said according to a study by ICMR scientists, if 70% of the eligible population had taken the first dose of the vaccine, the challenge of a possible third wave could be faced. “In Tamil Nadu, 64% of the eligible population had taken the vaccine and soon we would strive to achieve 100% vaccination,” he said.

Mr. Subramanian said in Dindigul, 2,34,519 vaccine shots had been administered, covering 65.7% of the population, at 3,492 camps held from September. He appreciated the district administration and health department staff for achieving 100% vaccination in Kodaikanal and Palani municipalities and 11 panchayats and 30 village panchayats.

The Minister stressed that vaccine was the only solution to prevent people from getting infected and a study showed that in 84% of COVID deaths, the victims had not been vaccinated.

He said through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and private contributions, oxygen was available at 71 places and there was no shortage at hospitals.

Ministers I. Periasami and R. Sakkarapani gave away television sets to the winners of lucky draw for vaccinated persons. Collector S. Visakan presided over the camp. Dindigul MP Velusami and MLAs were also present.

Earlier, Mr. Subramanian visited Mandapam Refugee Camp in Ramanathapuram district, where he monitored vaccination for 865 inmates.

Speaking to reporters, he said Ramanathapuram district stood below the State average in vaccination. Hence, he had visited a few camps. The district administration had proposed to vaccinate 80,000 people through 670 camps, he said, adding 59.19% of the eligible population had taken the first dose and 18.74% the second dose.

The Minister said 4,900 nurses would be appointed across the State through the Medical Recruitment Board.

So far, 331 dengue cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, he said.

The Minister said the Medical Council of India had given permission to admit 100 students in Government Ramanathapuram Medical College from this year. “We have asked for enhancing it to 150,” he said.

Kanniyakumari

The district administration targeted one lakh doses to be inoculated through 570 centres, said Collector M. Arvind here on Sunday. He said the covid-19 vaccination drive had been in progress since September 12. The district had benefited in a great way and hoped to achieve 100% soon.

The officials from the Health department said that so far, 9,95,687 people had taken the first dose while 3,06,162 people had taken the second dose.

In Thoothukudi, Collector K. Senthil Raj said that they had organised special camps in 777 locations on Sunday.

In Tirunelveli, the officials said that vaccination drive was done in all the PHCs and in the GHs on Sunday. By roping in volunteers from the service organisations, the Corporation had proposed to carry out door-to-door vaccination drive in select wards.