ADVERTISEMENT

63-year-old man gets life imprisonment in POCSO case

July 28, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a 63-year-old man for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.  

According to prosecution, A. Udaiyaan, 63, of K.P. Thalavaipuram near Ottapidaram sexually abused the girl from a village in Ottapidaaram taluk in 2017. Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, the Pudukottai All Women Police arrested Udaiyaan under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special Court Judge for POCSO Cases Swaminathan awarded life imprisonment to Udaiyaan on Friday and slapped a fine of ₹10,000.  Subsequently, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan honoured the Investigation Officer of the case and then Inspector of All Women Police Station, Pudukottai Annathai, her team and Government Pleader Muthulakshmi on Friday for ensuring conviction to the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US