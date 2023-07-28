63-year-old man gets life imprisonment in POCSO case

July 28, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a 63-year-old man for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.

According to prosecution, A. Udaiyaan, 63, of K.P. Thalavaipuram near Ottapidaram sexually abused the girl from a village in Ottapidaaram taluk in 2017. Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, the Pudukottai All Women Police arrested Udaiyaan under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special Court Judge for POCSO Cases Swaminathan awarded life imprisonment to Udaiyaan on Friday and slapped a fine of ₹10,000. Subsequently, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan honoured the Investigation Officer of the case and then Inspector of All Women Police Station, Pudukottai Annathai, her team and Government Pleader Muthulakshmi on Friday for ensuring conviction to the accused.