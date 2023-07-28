HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

63-year-old man gets life imprisonment in POCSO case

July 28, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a 63-year-old man for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.  

According to prosecution, A. Udaiyaan, 63, of K.P. Thalavaipuram near Ottapidaram sexually abused the girl from a village in Ottapidaaram taluk in 2017. Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, the Pudukottai All Women Police arrested Udaiyaan under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special Court Judge for POCSO Cases Swaminathan awarded life imprisonment to Udaiyaan on Friday and slapped a fine of ₹10,000.  Subsequently, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan honoured the Investigation Officer of the case and then Inspector of All Women Police Station, Pudukottai Annathai, her team and Government Pleader Muthulakshmi on Friday for ensuring conviction to the accused.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.