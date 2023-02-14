ADVERTISEMENT

63-year-old man attacked with lethal weapons near Chekkanoorani

February 14, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 63-year-old man, C. Muthu, was attacked by an armed gang after he refused to sell them IMFL bottles illegally at Chekkanoorani late on Sunday night. Police said Muthu used to buy liquor bottles from Tasmac shops and sell them illegally. A group of youth, including S. Vinithkumar (23), A. Ajithkumar (25) and P. Alagendrapandian (20), came to his house at Kinnimangalam and sought liquor bottles. When Muthu said he had no bottles, they attacked him with sharp weapons, inflicting bleeding injuries on his head, hand and a finger. Chekkanoorani police have booked the five accused for attempt to murder, assault, using abusive language and for criminal intimidation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US