63-year-old man attacked with lethal weapons near Chekkanoorani

February 14, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 63-year-old man, C. Muthu, was attacked by an armed gang after he refused to sell them IMFL bottles illegally at Chekkanoorani late on Sunday night. Police said Muthu used to buy liquor bottles from Tasmac shops and sell them illegally. A group of youth, including S. Vinithkumar (23), A. Ajithkumar (25) and P. Alagendrapandian (20), came to his house at Kinnimangalam and sought liquor bottles. When Muthu said he had no bottles, they attacked him with sharp weapons, inflicting bleeding injuries on his head, hand and a finger. Chekkanoorani police have booked the five accused for attempt to murder, assault, using abusive language and for criminal intimidation.

