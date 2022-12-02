  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022The controversial Japan goal that eliminated Germany

63 shops belonging to Dindigul Corporation sealed as rental of ₹ 1 crore unpaid by tenants

December 02, 2022 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 02/12/2022: Corporation officials sealing the corporation-owned shops at the Kamarajar Bus Stand in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Friday, 02 December 2022, for non-payment of rent arrears for the past one year. Photo: Karthikeyan G/ The Hindu.

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 02/12/2022: Corporation officials sealing the corporation-owned shops at the Kamarajar Bus Stand in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Friday, 02 December 2022, for non-payment of rent arrears for the past one year. Photo: Karthikeyan G/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

In a stern message to defaulters, the Corporation authorities sealed 63 shops, which had rental dues of about ₹ one crore in Dindigul city limits on Friday.

The Corporation, which has been facing financial crunch for multiple reasons, had served notice and reminders to the tenants, who have been running various businesses including eatery, tea stall, grocery store, fish stall and vegetable shops.

The Corporation has its buildings rented out in Dindigul bus stand, Anna Shopping Complex, South Radha Veedhi, West Radha Veedhi, Fish Market and Gandhi Market among other locations.

The officials, said that they had served notice a month ago to remit the rent without any further delay. However, the tenants had neglected the reminders, they added.

With police protection, the officials sealed the shops which had defaulted. In Dindigul bus stand alone, 11 shops had an arrear of ₹16.51 lakh.

The officials said that the Corporation council had at a recent meeting urged the administration to recover the dues without fail and improve the finances of the civic body.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.