ADVERTISEMENT

63 persons injured in jallikattu held in Karadikal

April 23, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sixty-three persons sustained injuries in a jallikattu event held at Karadikal village near Tirumangalam in Madurai district on Sunday.

As many as 682 bulls, out of the registered 702 bulls from across Madurai and neighbouring districts, competed in the event. Twenty bulls were deemed unfit during the medical test held at the venue.

A total of 367 tamers participated, in which 16 sustained injuries. Further, 16 bull owners and 31 spectators were injured as well. One of them has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US