63 persons injured in jallikattu held in Karadikal

April 23, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sixty-three persons sustained injuries in a jallikattu event held at Karadikal village near Tirumangalam in Madurai district on Sunday.

As many as 682 bulls, out of the registered 702 bulls from across Madurai and neighbouring districts, competed in the event. Twenty bulls were deemed unfit during the medical test held at the venue.

A total of 367 tamers participated, in which 16 sustained injuries. Further, 16 bull owners and 31 spectators were injured as well. One of them has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.

