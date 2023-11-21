63 four-wheelers seized for violation of traffic rules during Thevar jayanthi, Marudhu brothers guru puja

November 21, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MADURAI

MADURAI

Madurai Rural District Police have seized 63 of the 70 four-wheelers booked for traffic rule violations during Muthuramalinga Thevar jayanthi and Marudhu brothers guru puja held in October. They have also seized seven two-wheelers.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said the drivers and the riders were booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving/riding, causing public nuisance and endangering lives of people on road.

The SP had formed six teams of police to seize the vehicles from 15 districts across the State. While in most of the cases the owners cooperated with the police, in some cases the Madurai Rural District Police team sought the help of local police. “We towed some vehicles to local police stations as the owners did not give their keys,” the SP said.

The vehicles were kept at the Armed Reserve Grounds here.

“We made an aerial shot of the vehicles arranged on the ground to read: ‘Follow Traffic Rules’, to create awareness among those who were involved in rash driving/riding, sitting on top of running vehicles and hanging outside,” the SP said.

The vehicle owners could collect the keys only after paying the fine in court, he said.

While more vehicles were involved in such violations, the police could book only those vehicles whose identity, along with registration number plates, were captured by videographers. “We plan to instal more CCTV cameras and deploy more videographers next year,” Mr. Shiva Prasad said.

The police resorted only to booking of cases as advising the passengers to behave at the check-posts often led to unnecessary quarrels. It could even escalate to commotion elsewhere, the SP said.

The district police had also recommended suspension of licence of all the drivers for one year for violating the traffic rules, he added.

