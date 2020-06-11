628 out of 29,723 samples tested positive, says TVMCH Dean

TIRUNELVELI

‘There is no need for panic, as we are adequately equipped’

The Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH), which tested 29,723 blood and throat swab samples since the outbreak of the pandemic, identified 628 positive patients including a two-year-old girl, two pregnant women and three patients undergoing renal dialysis, according to hospital dean M. Ravichandran.

“Barring an 83-year-old male, others have responded well to the treatment being given at TVMCH,” he told reporters here on Thursday.

Dr. Ravichandran said out of a total of 29,723 persons from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Namakkal districts screened at TVMCH, 628 tested positive. Of this, 471 were from Tirunelveli district when 18,518 samples were tested and only 54 were undergoing treatment at TVMCH now.

The positive patients, who were in the age group of two to 80 years, were responding to treatment.

“Unfortunately, an 83-year-old positive man, who also had other health complications, succumbed while he was under treatment at TVMCH,” he recalled.

“On the other hand, a two-year-old girl and two pregnant women got cured. In fact, the pregnant women gave birth to healthy babies when they returned home. We have even cured three positive patients even though they had to undergo renal dialysis,” Dr. Ravichandran pointed out.

The Dean said TVMCH, having 1,000 beds, was equipped with massive clinical oxygen tankers with a capacity of 19,500 litres and, hence, there was no need for panic.

On the availability of personal protection equipment for doctors, nurses and sanitary workers in COVID–19 treatment ward, Dr. Ravichandran said there was no dearth of PPEs, “which are of excellent quality”.

Since patients had to take nutritious diet, the TVMCH was serving the COVID – 19 positive patients with 4 types of nourishing food everyday, which was playing crucial role in early recovery of the patients.

Moreover, kabasura kudineer and ginger-based concoctions were also being given to patients along with vitamin tablets and other medications.

Deputy Dean Shantharam, Nodal Officer and former Dean, TVMCH, S.M. Kannan, COVID–19 treatment ward in-charge Alagesan, and Head, Department of Nephrology, Ramasubramanian were present.